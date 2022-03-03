Punjab BJP’s poll review meet in Chandigarh today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

With just a week left for the counting, the Punjab BJP has called a meeting of its candidates from across the state tomorrow in Chandigarh to discuss the recently held elections.

Apart from the candidates, district presidents and other office-bearers have also been called. Sources said the main agenda of the meeting is to review the organisational functioning and role of leaders during the elections.

The sources revealed that some fireworks are expected during the meeting as factionalism was clearly visible on several seats. Besides, the issue of district presidents getting funds directly from the state unit, but failing to spend it on the candidates is also likely to be discussed. —