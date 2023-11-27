Punjab central to the art of Balraj Sahni’s grandson

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, NovEMBER 26

Tributes to Punjab stand out in striking abstract art exhibits by Varunjai Sahni, the grandson of legendary actor Balraj Sahni, who opened his solo exhibition in the capital on Saturday.

Entitled “Sarvam: A Tapestry of Healing Colours”, the ensemble features vibrant art works, each one a journey into the human soul, and colours across the paintings carefully chosen to express a specific feeling.

From the soothing azure depths of the ocean to the fiery embrace of the sun, Sahni’s paintings transport viewers to the realm of introspection and healing.

For Varunjai himself, too, “Sarvam”, is a dialogue with the inner self as it reflects latent memories of his childhood and his memories of grandfather Balraj Sahni whom he never had a chance to meet in person.

Speaking to The Tribune about his works, Sahni mentioned with fondness his connections with Punjab, the birth place of both his father Parikshit Sahni and grandfather Balraj Sahni, and said the land of five rivers occupies a special place in his heart as it comes alive in all family conversations and legacy.

“Despite my busy schedules, I make annual visit to Punjab, often travelling on my bike,” Varunjai says. Though Varunjai has family ties in Ambala, he prefers to straddle across Punjab, often halting at the Golden Temple, his favourite destination, to pay obeisance.

Sahni humbly admits his proficiency in Punjabi is limited. “But I have deep appreciation for the language and find it captivating,” says the artist. Discussing his paintings, Sahni especially highlighted a piece called ‘Inner Conversations,’ inspired by and dedicated to Balraj Sahni.

Originally conceived as a portrait, the painting evolved into a representation of the inner dialogues between Sahni and his grandfather as a visual exploration of the questions left unasked and unanswered.

Despite not having the chance to meet his grandfather, Sahni reminisced about watching Balraj Sahni’s movies with his father, Parikshit Sahni, an accomplished actor himself. He fondly recalled his favorite, “Hindustan Ki Kasam,” a movie featuring both his grandfather and father.

“In the making of ‘Aulad’ (1954), my grandfather captivated everyone with his performance in a scene depicting separation from his child. Despite receiving a standing ovation at the first shoot, he sensed something amiss and demanded a reshoot, eventually delivering a performance that moved the entire crew to tears. My father shared this incident with me, and it continues to inspire me, revealing the profound dedication my grandfather had towards his art,” says Varunjai, currently based in Jaipur.

In a touching homage to Balraj Sahni, Varunjai adorned a black cat tattoo on himself as a tribute to his grandfather’s film by the same name. Overall Varunjai Sahni’s exhibition, to go on in Delhi’s The Stainless Steel Gallery till December 4, showcases his artistic finesse.

In his heart

Varunjai Sahni mentions with fondness his connections with Punjab, the birth place of both his father Parikshit Sahni and grandfather Balraj Sahni. He says that the land of five rivers occupies a special place in his heart as it comes alive in all family conversations and legacy