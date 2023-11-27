 Punjab central to the art of Balraj Sahni’s grandson : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab central to the art of Balraj Sahni’s grandson

Punjab central to the art of Balraj Sahni’s grandson

Parikshit Sahni’s son Varunjai takes a walk down memory lane

Punjab central to the art of Balraj Sahni’s grandson

Varunjai Sahni



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, NovEMBER 26

Tributes to Punjab stand out in striking abstract art exhibits by Varunjai Sahni, the grandson of legendary actor Balraj Sahni, who opened his solo exhibition in the capital on Saturday.

Entitled “Sarvam: A Tapestry of Healing Colours”, the ensemble features vibrant art works, each one a journey into the human soul, and colours across the paintings carefully chosen to express a specific feeling.

From the soothing azure depths of the ocean to the fiery embrace of the sun, Sahni’s paintings transport viewers to the realm of introspection and healing.

For Varunjai himself, too, “Sarvam”, is a dialogue with the inner self as it reflects latent memories of his childhood and his memories of grandfather Balraj Sahni whom he never had a chance to meet in person.

Speaking to The Tribune about his works, Sahni mentioned with fondness his connections with Punjab, the birth place of both his father Parikshit Sahni and grandfather Balraj Sahni, and said the land of five rivers occupies a special place in his heart as it comes alive in all family conversations and legacy.

“Despite my busy schedules, I make annual visit to Punjab, often travelling on my bike,” Varunjai says. Though Varunjai has family ties in Ambala, he prefers to straddle across Punjab, often halting at the Golden Temple, his favourite destination, to pay obeisance.

Sahni humbly admits his proficiency in Punjabi is limited. “But I have deep appreciation for the language and find it captivating,” says the artist. Discussing his paintings, Sahni especially highlighted a piece called ‘Inner Conversations,’ inspired by and dedicated to Balraj Sahni.

Originally conceived as a portrait, the painting evolved into a representation of the inner dialogues between Sahni and his grandfather as a visual exploration of the questions left unasked and unanswered.

Despite not having the chance to meet his grandfather, Sahni reminisced about watching Balraj Sahni’s movies with his father, Parikshit Sahni, an accomplished actor himself. He fondly recalled his favorite, “Hindustan Ki Kasam,” a movie featuring both his grandfather and father.

“In the making of ‘Aulad’ (1954), my grandfather captivated everyone with his performance in a scene depicting separation from his child. Despite receiving a standing ovation at the first shoot, he sensed something amiss and demanded a reshoot, eventually delivering a performance that moved the entire crew to tears. My father shared this incident with me, and it continues to inspire me, revealing the profound dedication my grandfather had towards his art,” says Varunjai, currently based in Jaipur.

In a touching homage to Balraj Sahni, Varunjai adorned a black cat tattoo on himself as a tribute to his grandfather’s film by the same name. Overall Varunjai Sahni’s exhibition, to go on in Delhi’s The Stainless Steel Gallery till December 4, showcases his artistic finesse.

In his heart

Varunjai Sahni mentions with fondness his connections with Punjab, the birth place of both his father Parikshit Sahni and grandfather Balraj Sahni. He says that the land of five rivers occupies a special place in his heart as it comes alive in all family conversations and legacy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

2
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

3
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

4
Comment

Ode to Glancy Medical College

5
India

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi questions practice of 'big families' organising weddings abroad

6
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

7
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

8
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

9
Comment Touchstones

Lots to ponder about

10
India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...

SKM’s 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

3 snatching incidents reported in holy city

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Burning of waste heaps continues unchecked in Amritsar, residents suffer

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

Ex-Chandigarh mayors form forum

Craze for ‘organic’ drugs fuels illicit online business by students

Craze for ‘organic’ drugs fuels illicit online business by students

Two killed as car catches fire

Head constable hurt in hit-&-run

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row