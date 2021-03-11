Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of “influential” people who got jobs on fake documents

Ruchika M. Khanna
Chandigarh, June 11
Aiming to take strong measures against wrong government appointments in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said action would be initiated against many relatives of “influential” people and politicians in the state, who got the jobs using fake documents.
ਮੇਰੇ ਧਿਆਨ ਚ ਬਹੁਤ ਕੇਸ ਆਏ ਨੇ ਕਿ ਬਹੁਤ ਹੀ ਰਸੂਖਦਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਜਨੀਤਕ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਰਿਸ਼ਤੇਦਾਰ ਜਾਅਲੀ ਡਿਗਰੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਨੌਕਰੀਆਂ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਬੈਠੇ ਨੇ..ਜਲਦੀ ਹੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਟੈਕਸ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ -ਇੱਕ ਪੈਸੇ ਦਾ ਹਿਸਾਬ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ…— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 11, 2022
In a tweet, CM Mann said that he has learnt that many relatives of these influential people were appointed in government jobs after they had submitted fake documents. “Such people will be taken to task. We are going to make them accountable for the taxes collected from people of Punjab, which has been misused on them,” he said.
Sources in the government say that many cases have come to light in the past two months, especially in the Finance and Cooperatives departments, where people were appointed by accepting their fake degrees. One manager in Punjab Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank was dismissed from service on these charges earlier this week. He was a relative of an Akali leader.
It may be noted that AAP government had earlier initiated inquiry against the appointments made in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, where aides and relatives of many ministers, MLAs and officers were appointed during the previous governments’ terms.
