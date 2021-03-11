Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flags off mini fire engines

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

CM Bhagwant Mann on Friday flagged off mini fire engines to be deployed at 20 newly established fire stations.

These multi-purpose and mini fire engines would help in checking the fire incidents rapidly.

The fire engines have been dispatched to Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Ropar, Barnala and Sangrur. At present, the state has 49 fire stations and 207 fire engines.

#bhagwant mann