Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur, protesting unemployed hope for audience

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 21

After CM Bhagwant Mann arrived here at his Sangrur residence on Saturday, members of various unions of unemployed, who have been sitting here on an indefinite protest, have started efforts to meet him to raise their demands.

Members of 2016 Police Recruitment Struggle Union, Driver Sangharash Committee and Corona warriors from Patiala have been sitting here on the protest near Mann’s residence for the past many days and seeking recruitment in the Punjab Government. Members of two unions, including of police and drivers, have been alleging they had undergone all recruitment process, but the previous government got joined only some candidates, who had a political backing.

“In 2016, the government completed the recruitment of drivers, but only 27 were allowed to join and the remaining around 183 are still waiting for appointment letters. Our recruitment process is complete and there are vacant posts also. We are hopeful that the CM would listen to us as he is taking care of all issues of Punjab,” said Sandeep Singh Sangatpura, president of Driver Sangharash Committee. Corona warriors alleged during the Covid outbreak they took risk and worked hard, but after the cases dipped, they were thrown out.