Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

Punjab Chief Minister-elect and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Monday attended the Lok Sabha for the last time before tendering his resignation to Speaker Om Birla.

After resigning, Mann said he would miss the House.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Punjab, Mann, on his last day in Lok Sabha, said, "I will miss this House. The people of Punjab have given me a huge responsibility to serve the whole of the state. I promise the people of Sangrur that another AAP voice will soon resonate in Lok Sabha."

Asked how he proposed to govern a sensitive border state like Punjab, Mann thanked three crore Punjabis for trusting AAP and Arvind Kejriwal's guarantees and gave love to him.

"I have been a seven-year MP. We have the experience of running the administration. We are running the government in Delhi for the third time. We are not new. We know how to run governments", said Mann.

He also said that several youths had been elected and titans defeated.

"New, out of the box ideas will come, and Punjab will again become Punjab", the soon to be sworn in Punjab CM said.

Asked if he would take directions from Delhi, Mann said, "Will take guidelines from Delhi, Delhi will also take guidelines from Punjab. We will learn good things from Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Bhagat Singh was from Punjab, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan was from UP, Subhash Chandra Bose was from Bengal. Their aim was to strengthen the country. That is our aim too."