Punjab counsel seeks time to argue Sumedh Singh Saini's case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

Citing “current scenario”, a law officer representing the state of Punjab today sought “short accommodation” to address the Punjab and Haryana High Court in former Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini’s matter.

Appearing before Justice Avneesh Jhingan’s Bench, the state counsel submitted that he did not get instructions in view of the current scenario and was unable to argue the matter. Taking a note of the submission, Justice Jhingan fixed the case for further hearing on March 24.

The High Court, in September last year, had ordered a clear stay on the investigation in all cases against Saini and his arrest in all registered or likely to be registered cases. The Bench, on March 3, had extended the operation of the order till April 20 — the next date of hearing in the case.

Taking up the special leave petition filed by the state the next day, the Supreme Court had asked the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to take up the matter either himself or assign it to any other Bench. Directions were also issued to dispose of the matter in accordance with the law, preferably within two weeks.

In view of the Supreme Court order, the matter was listed before Justice Jhingan this afternoon. Saini was represented in the matter by counsel SPS Sidhu.

The earlier Bench in its last year’s order had asserted that Saini’s involvement in multiple cases could be a “political ploy in wake of the coming Legislative Assembly elections”.

The order, passed on September 10, last year, was directed to remain in force at least till the general election in the state in February.

#sumedh saini