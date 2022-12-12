Punjab Diary: Businessman gets identical currency notes

Muktsar: Recently, a businessman in Muktsar got two currency notes in the denomination of Rs 100 with same serial number, inset letter, year of printing and signature of the Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which sent the bank officers into a tizzy. Mohan Lal, a commission agent, claimed that he had withdrawn money from a bank and got Rs 100 notes with similar serial number “5EM448901”, inset letter “S”, printing year “2022” and signatures of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. On this, a senior bank manager said, “I have never seen or heard about two currency notes of same denomination having similar serial number, inset letter, printing year, etc. This is an exceptional case and I will have to speak to my seniors in this regard.”

Who is the real CCF (Hills)?

Chandigarh: Two contradictory notices of the Forest Department, inserted in newspapers, clarifying the status of the post of Chief Conservator of Forests (Hills) has baffled many. A day after CCF (Hills) Basanata Kumar, citing orders of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), announced that all orders by IFS officer Harsh Kumar as the Chief Conservator of Forests (Hills) were cancelled with effect from January 30, 2018, the latter hit back by inserting a counter public notice in the newspapers. While the department has warned the general public to desist from any violation in the garb of permissions granted by Harsh Kumar after January 30, 2018, the IFS officer cited the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) status quo and termed the department’s order as illegal. Regarding who is the CCF (Hills), all eyes are on the CAT where the matter will come up for hearing on December 16.

A ‘face-saver’ for AAP

Sangrur: Despite putting their best efforts in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the AAP failed to rise to the occasion and lost the Assembly elections. Now, the AAP leaders are finding it difficult to explain the reasons behind their defeat in two states. Before the results, the AAP leaders uploaded their photos of campaigning in Gujarat to get closer to senior party leaders, but now the same photos are witnessing unpleasant remarks. “Now, the AAP leaders are highlighting their national party status,” said an Opposition leader.

Room for improvement

Gurdaspur: When the District Administrative Complex (DAC) was being built, the builder either got his arithmetic wrong or had held the view that there was no need for administrators to hold meetings. The Gurdaspur DAC is the only such building in Punjab which does not have a conference room. Reason enough why the DC is forced to hold discussions at the good, old and dependable Panchayat Bhawan. Now, DC Himanshu Aggarwal is trying to solve the dilemma. Somebody should tell him that the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. Hence, carry on with whatever you have.

The art of perfection

Pathankot: Early this week, heightened political activity was witnessed among Congress men of Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency following speculation that one of them was in for something big. Once the name of former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was announced as the party in-charge for Rajasthan, his colleagues retreated into a shell. While in Jaipur, he will have to play the trapeze artist to perfection if he has to balance the equations between CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Congressmen are keenly awaiting the outcome of Randhawa’s trip.

