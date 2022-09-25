 Punjab Guv shows the rulebook to CM Bhagwant Mann, cites Articles 167 & 168 : The Tribune India

Punjab Guv shows the rulebook to CM Bhagwant Mann, cites Articles 167 & 168

Subsequently, AAP govt lists legislative business for Sept 27 session

Punjab Guv shows the rulebook to CM Bhagwant Mann, cites Articles 167 & 168

Banwarilal Purohit, Governor, Punjab

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, September 24

After the AAP government’s fresh attack for seeking details of the legislative business to call a special Assembly session, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit today sought to “remind” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of his duties and said his “legal advisers were not briefing him adequately”.

The row between the Raj Bhavan and the government had escalated on Friday after the Governor sought a list of the legislative business to be taken up in the proposed Assembly session on September 27, evoking a strong reaction from Mann, who said it was “too much”.

In a statement, the Governor quoted Articles 167 and 168, as per which, “it is the duty of the Chief Minister to furnish information to the Governor”. Addressing the Chief Minister in the statement, Purohit said, “After reading your statements in today’s newspapers, it appears to me that perhaps you are too much angry with me…. I think your legal advisers are not briefing you adequately. Perhaps your opinion about me will definitely change after reading the provisions of Articles 167 and 168 of the Constitution.”

The government subsequently appeared to be softening its stance as it informed the Governor that issues of stubble burning, GST and power supply would be taken up. In its communication to the Raj Bhavan, the government, through the Vidhan Sabha Secretary, said, “In addition, business on different issues as per notices received from members may also be taken up during the session as per relevant provisions of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.”

The communication also stated that the “demand for agenda and details cannot be a condition or precedent for convening of a session or delaying a session. “Once decided by the Council of Ministers, the decision shall be binding on the Governor. Any contrary approach would be unknown to law, beyond the Constitution, contrary to precedent, practice and convention and, hence, legally untenable,” said the communication.

At separate press conferences earlier, Cabinet ministers Aman Arora and Harpal Cheema alleged that the Governor was working at the BJP’s behest to implement ‘Operation Lotus’ in Punjab.

Arora claimed no Governor had ever sought the details of legislative business over the past 75 years. “This is happening for the first time. The Governor is working in cahoots with the BJP and the Congress to weaken the democratic system and stop the AAP government from working for the people’s welfare,” he said.

Cheema alleged that the Governor’s office was not allowing an elected government to function freely. “I want to ask the Governor to check record and tell the people how many Governors have asked the ruling government to provide information about the purpose of summoning an Assembly session. No Governor did it. He is doing so as he is working at the BJP’s behest,” said Cheema.

Significantly, before seeking details of legislative business for the September 27 session, the Governor had withdrawn his assent for a special session called by the government on September 22.

About the two Articles

Article 167

It shall be the duty of the CM to:

(a) Communicate to the Governor all decisions of the Council of Ministers relating to state’s affairs & proposals for legislation

(b) Furnish information relating to state’s affairs, proposals for legislation as the Governor may call for

(c) If the Governor so requires, submit for the Council of Minister’s consideration any decision taken by a minister but not considered by the council

Article 168

Constitution of the legislatures in states:

For every state, there shall be a legislature, which shall consist of the Governor, and — In states of…two houses; in other states, one house

Punjab CM ill-advised

Perhaps you are too much angry with me…. your legal advisers are not briefing you adequately. Banwarilal Purohit,Governor

Working at BJP’s behest

No Governor did it. He’s doing so as he is working at the BJP’s behest to implement ‘Op Lotus’ in Punjab. Harpal Cheema, minister

#banwarilal purohit #bhagwant mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

2
Chandigarh

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

3
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

4
Diaspora

Sikh student detained for wearing Kirpan at US varsity; BJP leader Sirsa raises questions

5
Sports

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

6
Nation

CBI cracks down on child porn, raids 56 locations in 20 states

7
Entertainment

Hema Malini on Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura: "Tomorrow even Rakhi Sawant will become...", video inside

8
Nation

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist Ankita found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

9
Nation

BJP expels Ankita murder accused's father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit from party

10
Comment 75 Years Partition

Partition of the IMA

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27

The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s residence today amid leadership change buzz

Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz

According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...

‘Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan’: Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...

‘Mann ki Baat’: Chandigarh airport will be named after Saheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar

Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...


Cities

View All

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Rain spells trouble for farmers in Amritsar

Road caves in as heavy rain lashes Amritsar

‘Will dump stubble in front of minister’s office’

Illegal manufacturing of fireworks: One arrested with 5,600 crackers

Two booked for rape in Amritsar

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

3 trees uprooted in Mohali’s Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

3 trees uprooted in Mohali's Phase-9, 10; traffic disrupted

'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear

Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

Clear dues by Sept 30, vendors told

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

MEA warns against fake job racket in Myanmar targeting IT graduates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Cops, kin to get services in pvt hospitals at CGHS rates

Illegal betting trade behind DCP-MLA fight?

SHO shows up in beacon-fitted personal vehicle in Kapurthala, triggers row

Jalandhar: CCTV video grab of theft suspects out

Mother-daughter shuttlers put up smashing show in Punjab games

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

ACP thrashes shopkeeper in Ludhiana, video goes viral

Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Rain leaves city waterlogged

Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Transport Nagar roads cry for attention

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

No check on psychotropic drug sale sans prescription in Rajpura

Navratri: Traffic diversions on Mall Road

Learn sign language: Minister