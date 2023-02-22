Punjab Police conduct search operations against peddlers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

The police on Tuesday conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) across the state aimed at deterring anti-social elements and instilling sense of security and safety in public.

The operation was conducted from 11 am to 4 pm simultaneously in all the 28 police districts of the state and ADGP/IGP rank officers from Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed to personally supervise the operation. To carry out the operation, the SSPs were directed to identify infamous mohallas and villages where use of drugs is prevalent or certain areas which have become safe haven for criminals and anti-social elements.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said making Punjab a drug-free state besides eliminating gangster culture, maintaining law and order, and detection of crime was the topmost priority of the Punjab Police.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, who joined Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP Sandeep Garg in SAS Nagar, said the police had not been leaving any stone unturned to make the state-free from crime and drugs. “These kinds of operations at mass-scale level not only help in infusing fear among anti-social elements, but also boost public confidence and increase the presence of the cops in the field,” he said.

The ADGP said police teams cordoned off over 324 hotspots and 5,781 persons were frisked of which 205 persons were arrested. The police have also registered 187 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested nine proclaimed offenders.

Apart from this, the police teams recovered 2.8 kg heroin and ?2.20 lakh drug money, besides recovering other drugs.

The operation was conducted after the identification of drug and crime hotspots through data analysis by district police forces, he said, adding that proper frisking of suspected persons and complete search of houses was done by the force under the supervision of senior officers. He said that sniffer dogs were also deputed in these hotspots to ensure strict vigil.

