Punjabi channel MD held over plaint by beauty pageant contestant

Mohali, April 6

The police have arrested the managing director of PTC TV, Rabindra Narayan, in the controversial “Miss Punjaban” case.

A 24-year-old Kharar-based contestant had accused the MD and several others of wrongful restraint, criminal force to outrage modesty, fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Narayan was produced before the local court today and sent to two-day police remand, the police have said, adding raids were being conducted to arrest other accused.

After the beauty pageant contestant moved a complaint to the Mohali SSP, a case under Sections 341, 342, 343, 354, 354-A, 354-B, 354-C, 328, 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against Nancy Ghuman; Niharika Jain, assistant director Miss PTC contest 2022-23; Rabindra Narayan, managing director, PTC TV; Bhupinder Singh, managing director, JD Residency; producer Lakshman; and 25 other unidentified persons at the women’s police station on March 17.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under DSP (Headquarters) Manveer Singh and SHO women’s police station SI Sukhdeep Kaur.

Ghuman had filed the anticipatory bail application in the sessions court, Mohali. It was, however, dismissed.

During the investigation, the victim’s statement was recorded on April 5.

On March 15, a petitioner had filed a petition in the High Court, alleging that his daughter, a participant in Miss PTC Punjaban contest, was being pressurised and harassed as she refused to entertain the “ill-will design” of the accused. The petitioner alleged the accused demanded Rs 50 lakh to release his daughter.

On March 15, the court appointed a warrant officer who released the detenue and submitted the report.

On March 17, a prosecutrix lodged a complaint with the women’s cell and alleged she participated in Miss PTC Punjaban contest and got selected in pre and mega auditions at PTC office. The complainant alleged all girls were lodged at JD Residency Hotel, Phase 5, Mohali, where male members molested and took her objectionable photos.