Punjabi to be taught in Pakistan Punjab schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

The SGPC has welcomed the announcement of teaching Punjabi in schools of Pakistan Punjab.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami welcomed the announcement made by newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab in Pakistan Maryam Nawaz regarding the teaching of Punjabi in schools of the state.

Dhami said Punjabi was the mother tongue of the natives of both Punjabs, which is important to be taught to the new generation.

The SGPC president said he had learnt that CM Maryam Nawaz announced this on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day on March 9 that Punjabi would be taught as a subject in the schools. He said the issue of teaching Punjabi had been dragging for a long time in Pakistan’s Punjab. He advocated teaching Punjabi from primary classes in the schools.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Harjinder Singh Dhami #Pakistan #Punjabi #SGPC #Sikhs