Punjabi varsity to start 17 vocational courses

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 1

To compete with the private colleges and universities in the region, Punjabi University, Patiala, is all set to start 17 vocational degree courses in the university and its 64 affiliated government colleges, said newly appointed Vice-Chancellor and Principal Secretary Higher Education Kamal Kishor Yadav. He was chairing the 63rd foundation day function of the university.

He said that all these degree courses have been designed to enhance entrepreneurial skills and help students find jobs.

After the foundation day function, the new VC held a meeting with officials at the syndicate office.

It was discussed that a more efficient and effective team and system need to replace the existing system at the examination branch along with a timeline management system for the ease of students.

It was also discussed that the re-evaluating and re-appear system requires restructuring to make it prompt and transparent.

Talking about the financial condition, KK Yadav said that timely grants are being released from the government. An institution can run only by keeping a balance in income and expenditure. He said that grants issued under Rashtriya Uchchattar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) have not been utilised yet. Efforts would be made to utilise these grants.

The new VC has also started reviewing the files and orders issued by his predecessor Prof Arvind. Yadav had stalled the orders issued by Arvind from March 16 till April 25. The orders include transfer and appointments.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjabi University Patiala