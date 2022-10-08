PWD completes recruitment

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: Public Works Department Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday said the process to recruit at least 403 employees, including 201 Junior Engineer (Civil), 184 Junior Craftsmen and 18 Junior Engineer (Electrical), had been completed. He handed over appointment letters to 15 candidates on compassionate grounds. TNS

Surprise check by Jouramajra

Chandigarh: Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Friday conducted a surprise check at the office of Director, Medical Education and Research. He checked the attendance of the employees and said action would be taken against the absentees. TNS

Nursing students praised

Abohar: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Friday inaugurated the joint event of Meera Medical Institute of Nursing and Hospital and Sardar Patel Nursing College in Abohar. The minister praised the institutes and students for their contribution in the field of nursing and education.

#harbhajan singh eto