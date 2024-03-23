‘Raid’ on Gadar Memorial Bhawan sparks protest

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, March 22

In protest against a ‘raid’ by the police on the night of March 10 at Gadar Memorial Bhawan here and the taking of a state-level leader of the Kirti Kisan Union, Bhupinder Singh Longowal, and a student leader Sukhdeep Singh Hathan into custody, a large number of farmers and labourers took out a protest march through the markets of the city.

They also blocked traffic for about half-an-hour at the traffic light chowk (near the main bus stand) here. They lifted the blockade only when an officer of the district administration received a memorandum from the protesting leaders.

Under pressure from the farmer organisations, Longowal and Hathan were let off by the police the next day.

Earlier, the farmers and labourers held a protest rally at the New Grain Market here. The leaders of the protesters termed the ‘raid’ illegal and condemned the police action.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur