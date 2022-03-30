Rationalise time-table for buses, says Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

Chandigarh, March 29
Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, during a meeting with Secretaries of all Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs), today directed launch of an intensive checking campaign to stop illegal buses from plying in the state.
He said while strict action should be taken against the defaulting and illegally operating buses, all small and big bus operators should be given appropriate slots in the time-table and no discrimination would be tolerated while implementing the schedule.
During the meeting, the minister directed all RTAs to coordinate with Punjab Roadways officials to check illegal operation of buses. The minister directed “whether it is a big or small bus operator, everyone should be given rationalised time while implementing new time-table. No discrimination will be tolerated.” —
