Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

A woman and her son were done to death 2 days ago

Police address a press conference.



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 29

Patiala police have cracked the double murder case in which a woman and her son were done to death.

Police have arrested Harjeet Singh Kaka, a relative of the victims.

SSP Varun Sharma said Kaka wanted to go abroad to pursue higher studies and settle in Canada and needed money. “He assumed that there would be enough cash in the victims’ house and planned to rob them,” he said.

Harvinder (24) and his mother, Jasvir Kaur (53), were found in a pool of blood in the bathroom two days ago. There were blood stains in the bedroom as well. Their throats were slit with a sharp weapon.

After the relatives and neighbours informed the police about the murders, a case was registered against unidentified persons. The police had said that the gate was bolted from inside and the killers might have fled the spot from the terrace or by scaling the boundary wall.

Both victims were found in a pool of blood with their throats slit and cuts on their arms and hands. The place was not ransacked.

However, the SSP said the accused had fled with some valuables which he knew were kept in the cupboard.

The woman and her son were done to death with sharp weapons at their house at Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar on the Sirhind road.

Police said the accused wanted to shift permanently to Canada for which he needed money. “He was desperate to shift abroad as his relatives and many friends had shifted out of India in the past few years,” said Varun Sharma.

The SSP said a team led by SP city Mohammed Sarfaraz, DSP Jaswinder Tiwana and CIA incharge Shaminder Singh made the arrest and cracked the case within 24 hours.

“It was a technical investigation that led us to the accused and the wounds on his hands made our suspicion stronger,” said the SSP.

