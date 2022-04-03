Restoring bus service top priority: Laljit Singh Bhullar

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, April 2

AAP’s Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar, 41, has worked his way up on the back of his connect at the grassroots level. The Transport Minister in the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet defeated four-time SAD MLA Adesh Partap Singh Kairon and one-time Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill in the recent Assembly elections.

Will upgrade Govt schools Government schools would be provided with better facilities, including playgrounds with sports apparatus. Laljit Singh Bhullar, Patti MLA

Bhullar was a teenager when he started taking part in SAD activities as a worker with Kairon. He later went on to work for Congress’ Gill. During his time in the SAD and Congress, Bhullar understood the tactics adopted by the parties, he says.

The border area he represents is considered backward, lacking basic infrastructure. Providing bus service to tailend villages and restoring the timings of roadways buses would be among his top priorities. Any delay in official work or corruption at all levels would not be tolerated, he says.

With education and health facilities in a shambles, Bhullar says government schools would be provided with better facilities, including playgrounds with sports apparatus. Top healthcare facilities would be provided to patients at the Civil Hospital, Patti. Parks would be developed for Patti residents, besides those of certain villages in the area.

Stern steps would be taken to punish drug peddlers. Also, supplying canal water to the border areas remains a priority, he said.