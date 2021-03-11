Punjab Revenue Department officials call off agitation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Following an assurance by the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the staff of the Revenue Department on Wednesday called off their strike.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, Punjab Revenue Minister Brahm Shanker Jimpa held a meeting with the representatives of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association at the Punjab Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday morning.

While listening to their grievances, the minister assured the representatives of the association that all their demands would be considered sympathetically. Detailed instructions regarding NoCs would be issued shortly so that they did not have any confusion in the registration process, the minister said. He exhorted all the protesting staff to immediately join duty in larger public interest.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the Punjab Revenue Officers Association assured the minister that they would immediately return to work.