Rs 100 crore lift irrigation scheme for Changar area

Anandpur Sahib, December 11
Punjab Water Resources and Education minister Harjot Singh Bains said a new Rs 100 crore lift irrigation scheme was in the offing for the Changar area (sub-mountainous) in near future. The minister was addressing a gathering at a function organised by the Anandpur Sahib Press Club.
Bains said despite two rivers and a canal passing through the district, a large number of people have been living without sufficient supply of water for irrigation as well as drinking purposes.
He said the government has started taking appropriate steps to improve the condition of government schools and within next couple of years, and its positive results will be visible, adding that government schools will advertise about the facilities and staff available with them.
