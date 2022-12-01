 Rs 62 lakh recovered from dead pensioners’ accounts in Barnala : The Tribune India

Rs 62 lakh recovered from dead pensioners’ accounts in Barnala

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 30

The Barnala Social Security Department has detected 2,578 cases of pensioners who had died, but pension was being disbursed in their accounts. The department recovered Rs 62.77 lakh from their accounts and deposited in the state treasury.

As per sources, there are 81,175 pensioners in the district, of which 12,902 are widow pensioners, 7,338 physically disabled, 57,862 old age and 3,073 destitute children.

Around six months back, the authorities had asked anganwari workers for survey of deceased pensioners. They conducted a village-wise survey and prepared a detailed list, which was forwarded to banks concerned.

The authorities had asked banks for the recovery of only that much amount, which was deposited in the accounts after the death of pensioners.

“Had the kin of deceased pensioners informed us after the death of their family members, we could have stopped the disbursement of pension immediately and there was no need to recover from respective banks. Residents should inform our department immediately when any pensioner dies in their family,” said an officer of the Social Security Department.

