Sacrilege FIR lodged in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: An incident of sacrilege was reported at Sundar Nagar here on Saturday. After torn pages of Gutka Sahib were recovered, people assembled at the site and demanded action against culprits. Senior cops visited the scene and scoured the CCTV footage for clues. The Daresi police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against unidentified persons and initiated a probe. TNS

Drive to check adulteration

Chandigarh: To check adulteration of milk and its products, a drive was kickstarted on Saturday, under which teams collected samples. Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla said seven inter-district health teams carried out checking and collected 65 samples.