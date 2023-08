SAD appoints 15 district chiefs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal today expanded the party’s organisational structure by appointing 15 district presidents.

In a statement released here today, Baba Tek Singh Dhanola has been appointed president of Barnala, Tejinder Singh Sangreri of Sangrur, Tarlochan Singh Dhaler of Malerkotla, Balkar Singh Goniana of Bathinda, Gurmail Singh Phaprey of Mansa, Preetinder Singh Sameywali of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Sharanjit Singh Chanarthal of Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, among others.

#Barnala #Malerkotla #Sangrur #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal