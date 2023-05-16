 SAD questions Jathedar’s presence in MP’s ceremony : The Tribune India

Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh during the engagement of MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra in New Delhi. File



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 15

A debate has erupted over the engagement ceremony of AAP MP Raghav Chadha and film actor Parineeti Chopra in Delhi recently.

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s presence on the occasion was being trolled on social media after pictures of the event went viral.

An SGPC official said the criticism over the Jathedar’s visit to a private programme was disappointing.

He said the issue could be discussed before reaching any conclusion on whether there was any violation of administrative or religious code of conduct.

Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh said, “A Jathedar should participate only in a programme in which there is ‘parkash’ of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.”

However, SAD spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha said the Jathedar should have given the matter a second thought before attending a function that was devoid of ‘gurmaryada’ (Sikh tenets) and organised at a place which ‘principally’ could not be held appropriate for holding such programmes.

He said Chadha belonged to AAP which never spared a thought about releasing Prof Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, languishing in jail despite the completion of his sentence.

He said it was the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government that imposed the NSA on Sikh youths.

He said, “Jathedar sahib himself could clarify what prompted him to attend this function. Who could forget the unholy exchange of words through social media between CM Bhagwant Mann and the Jathedar on the issue of putting Sikh youths behind the bars and imposing the National Security Act (NSA) on them? In my view, Jathedar has belittled his stature.”

Valtoha pointed out that the programme was held at Kapurthala House, which is the official residence of the Punjab CM during his visit to New Delhi.

He said, “No one but the Punjab CM can stay at Kapurthala House. Many ministers and MLAs belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party in the state are still unmarried. In future, Kapurthala House may be turned into a marriage palace.”

Misuse of Kapurthala house

