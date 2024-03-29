Shiromani Akali Dal should make structural changes, says outfit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Misl Satluj, a socio-political outfit, said that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) needs to prove its intentions in view of the decisions taken in the party core committee meeting recently.

The president of Misl Satluj, Ajaypal Singh Brar, said there was a need to make structural changes in the SAD to accomplish its objectives.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in its core committee meeting took some major decisions. The party has stated that they would keep principles more important than the number games, adding that SAD is committed towards ‘Panth’ and Punjab.

The outfit’s president in his statement said, “We appreciate that Shiromani Akali Dal has taken an ideological stand giving prominence to ‘Panth’, but they need to be more specific about their stand and need to prove their intentions and to do that, they need to make structural changes as well as make changes in decision-making process.”

SAD needs to understand that there is no such thing as unconditional support or alliance where interests of community are in question, he said, adding that Sikhs have already learnt that bitter lesson. “Till SAD doesn’t make changes in its structure and decision-making process and return to its aims and objectives, all this seems to be an eye wash,” Brar added.

