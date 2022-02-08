Sukhbir Badal trains guns on CM Charanjit Channi over 'mafia'

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana/Fatehgarh Sahib, Feb 7

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today alleged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was the kingpin of sand mafia and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was the biggest liar who sold the ticket.

Kejri sold ticket Kejriwal talks about giving ticket to the common man, but sold them to 65 defectors. — Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD President

Addressing public gatherings in Ludhiana North, he said a CM whose nephew possessed Rs 10 crore in cash, gold and ill-gotten property papers of Rs 56 crore, could not be called poor or a common man by any yardstick.

He said Channi had not only betrayed Punjabis but even the Scheduled Caste community as well as weaker sections of society. “Channi was a Cabinet Minister for nearly five years before becoming the Chief Minister. However, he did not raise voice to protect the interest of 4.5 lakh SC students whose scholarship money was embezzled.” —

