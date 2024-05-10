Sam Pitroda reveals Congress’ ‘divisive’ ideology: Gajendra Shekhawat

Tribune News Service

Balwant Garg

Faridkot, May 9

Accompanied by senior BJP leader and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, BJP candidate from Faridkot Hans Raj Hans filed his nomination papers today.

In his address to party workers and mediapersons here, Shekhawat’s attacked Sam Pitroda.

“Pitroda is actually revealing the Congress’ true and real ideology that seeks to divide people on sectarian, caste, communal, regional and linguistic lines. Pitroda has now added a racial angle to it,” he alleged.

“Making Pitroda resign as the chairman of the Indian Overseas’ Congress is just eyewash, as he continues to be the adviser of the Congress and an ideological mentor of Rahul Gandhi”, Shekhawat said.

He said Pitroda’s remarks needed to be read in the backdrop of what Rahul Gandhi had been saying every day. He pointed out that while Rahul had been busy dividing the people in his speeches, Pitroda took it further by adding a racial angle to his divisive theory.

Moreover, the minister said, Pitroda’s racial remarks only proved that he actually was the ideological mentor of Rahul and whatever Rahul had been saying in his public speeches was guided, directed and dictated by Pitroda only.

Replying to a question on the BJP’s prospects in Faridkot, Shekhawat said the BJP would spring a pleasant surprise for everyone across Punjab. “It will be the number one party in these elections, note it down”, he asserted, while claiming that the party was confidently placed in the majority of the 13 constituencies.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Faridkot #Hans Raj Hans