Sangeet Natak Akademi honour for 2 state artistes

New Delhi, September 15
Two artistes from Punjab figure among 84 personalities named by the Sangeet Natak Akademi for a special one-time award commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence.
The recipients are all above the age of 75 and have not been accorded any national honour in their career so far.
The “Amrit” awards will be conferred on the 84 receipients by the country’s Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Saturday. The two awardees from Punjab are 86-year-old Bhim Sen Sharma (Hindustani vocal and sitar) and 76-year-old Sushil Kumar Jain (tabla).
The Sangeet Akademi honour carries a sum of Rs 1,00,000 along with a tamrapatra and angavastram.
