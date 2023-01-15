Santokh Singh Chaudhary (June 18, 1946): He will be remembered for his humility

Despite a huge political legacy that he was carrying, two-time Congress MP and former minister Santokh Singh Chaudhary (76) will be remembered for his humble nature.
Everyone who knew him and his family have been of the opinion that his style of working was completely in contrast with his elder brother and former minister Chaudhary Jagjit Singh and his father Master Gurbanta Singh, both of whom held a huge clout. While his father was a seven-time MLA, his brother had won elections for five consecutive terms.
Santokh, too, had contested five times, winning thrice and serving as a minister in the Congress governments in 1992 and 2002. He had lost from Phillaur Assembly seat with a thin margin of 273 votes in 2007 and 31 votes in 2012. He also remained MP from Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and 2019.
A prominent Dalit leader, Santokh was twice proposed as the Chief Minister’s face. The proposal first came when Meira Kumar, the then Speaker of the Lok Sabha, had come to Jalandhar ahead of the 2012 Assembly poll and said even a SC leader could be the next CM. His name was again a part of discussion when the Congress had disloged Capt Amarinder Singh in 2021.
But Santokh perhaps did not aspire much for himself as he did for his son Vikramjit Chaudhary. He desperately wanted to see him emerge as a winner from the Phillaur segment he had nurtured, especially since he had lost in 2017. His dream came true in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha poll.
The leaders who saw him actively take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite his age and cold weather were initially in a state of disbelief.
Youth Congress leader Brinder Dhillon said, “Every party leader would like to die like him. In a way, he died a soldier’s death serving the party till his last breath.”
Former Congress MLA Vijay Inder Singla said, “Chaudhary ji passed away marching with the party’s tallest leader Rahul Gandhi in his son’s Assembly segment, which was a part of his own Parliamentary constituency. He died a hero’s death.” —Deepkamal Kaur
CONDOLENCES POUR IN
Pained by his death
Pained by the passing away of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi, PM
Shocked
I am shocked at the sudden, untimely demise of Chaudhary ji. He was a dedicated and hardworking leader. May his soul rest in peace. Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab Governor
Deeply saddened
I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace. Bhagwant Mann, CM
Irreparable loss
In this hour of grief, I express my heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family. I can understand the pain you are going through. It is an irreparable loss for all of us. Sonia Gandhi, Cong leader
Blow to Cong
Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC Chief
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...