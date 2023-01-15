Santokh Singh Chaudhary (June 18, 1946): He will be remembered for his humility

Despite a huge political legacy that he was carrying, two-time Congress MP and former minister Santokh Singh Chaudhary (76) will be remembered for his humble nature.

Everyone who knew him and his family have been of the opinion that his style of working was completely in contrast with his elder brother and former minister Chaudhary Jagjit Singh and his father Master Gurbanta Singh, both of whom held a huge clout. While his father was a seven-time MLA, his brother had won elections for five consecutive terms.

Just before his death, Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary took part in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at Phillaur on Saturday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

Santokh, too, had contested five times, winning thrice and serving as a minister in the Congress governments in 1992 and 2002. He had lost from Phillaur Assembly seat with a thin margin of 273 votes in 2007 and 31 votes in 2012. He also remained MP from Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and 2019.

A prominent Dalit leader, Santokh was twice proposed as the Chief Minister’s face. The proposal first came when Meira Kumar, the then Speaker of the Lok Sabha, had come to Jalandhar ahead of the 2012 Assembly poll and said even a SC leader could be the next CM. His name was again a part of discussion when the Congress had disloged Capt Amarinder Singh in 2021.

But Santokh perhaps did not aspire much for himself as he did for his son Vikramjit Chaudhary. He desperately wanted to see him emerge as a winner from the Phillaur segment he had nurtured, especially since he had lost in 2017. His dream came true in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha poll.

The leaders who saw him actively take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra despite his age and cold weather were initially in a state of disbelief.

Youth Congress leader Brinder Dhillon said, “Every party leader would like to die like him. In a way, he died a soldier’s death serving the party till his last breath.”

Former Congress MLA Vijay Inder Singla said, “Chaudhary ji passed away marching with the party’s tallest leader Rahul Gandhi in his son’s Assembly segment, which was a part of his own Parliamentary constituency. He died a hero’s death.” —Deepkamal Kaur

CONDOLENCES POUR IN

Pained by his death

Pained by the passing away of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi, PM

Shocked

I am shocked at the sudden, untimely demise of Chaudhary ji. He was a dedicated and hardworking leader. May his soul rest in peace. Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab Governor

Deeply saddened

I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace. Bhagwant Mann, CM

Irreparable loss

In this hour of grief, I express my heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family. I can understand the pain you are going through. It is an irreparable loss for all of us. Sonia Gandhi, Cong leader

Blow to Cong

Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC Chief