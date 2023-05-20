Sarpanch booked for helping complainant's family: Sukhpal Khaira

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 19

Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira on Friday alleged that the sarpanch of Dhakli Saidan village of Pathankot, who had reportedly helped the family of a complainant against the Cabinet Minister facing charges of the alleged sexual misconduct, had been booked by the police.

Sharing the copies of the FIR, Khaira said sarpanch Gagandip Sharma had been booked under Sections 32, 33 and 63 of the Indian Forest Act, Sections 9 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Section 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act and Section 379 of the IPC. He alleged that the minister had misused his power to get the sarpanch booked.

Khaira also questioned as to why the SIT set up to probe the case had not yet interrogated the minister regarding the video clips. He said the complainant against the minister could not have been appearing before the SIT because of some apprehensions. He said instead of the Punjab Police probing the case, it should be handed over to a judicial commission.