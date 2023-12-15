Security breach: ‘Singh is King’: Tharoor all praise for Aujla

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, December 14
Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla today reacted to the ‘Singh is King’ sobriquet bestowed upon him by MP Shashi Tharoor, by saying that, “not just me… entire Punjab is ‘Singh is King’. Yesterday, Tharoor had tweeted a picture of Aujla and lauded him for pinning down one of the intruders in the Lok Sabha and called him ‘Singh is King’.
“Many thanks to Tharoor Sahib. Not just me, entire Punjab, especially Amritsar, is ‘Singh is King’.. I am just a human being, these are blessings of our forefathers,” Aujla said today.
“Sikhs and Punjabis have bravery in their blood. I just did what I thought was the best reaction and acted as per the situation,” said the MP. “It is not that Gurjit Aujla did it, this is the blessings of our Gurus,” he said, adding that, “We are ready for any desh seva.”
“Anyone who does such acts will not be allowed to succeed. Speaker Om Birla called me up and praised me,” he said.
