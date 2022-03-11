Senior advocate DS Patwalia resigns from Punjab's Advocate-General post

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

Punjab Advocate-General Deepinder Singh Patwalia submitted his resignation on Friday afternoon.

The resignation came a day after the ruling Congress suffered a resounding defeat in the Assembly elections.

In his letter to Punjab Governor, Patwalia wrote: “Keeping with the long-standing Constitutional convention, I, hereby, tender my resignation from the post of Advocate-General, Punjab.”

Patwalia took charge as the Advocate-General in November. He was the first to be offered the post by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in September. It was after senior advocate Atul Nanda resigned following the change of guard in the Congress and Channi replacing Capt Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister.