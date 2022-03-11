Chandigarh, March 11
Punjab Advocate-General Deepinder Singh Patwalia submitted his resignation on Friday afternoon.
The resignation came a day after the ruling Congress suffered a resounding defeat in the Assembly elections.
In his letter to Punjab Governor, Patwalia wrote: “Keeping with the long-standing Constitutional convention, I, hereby, tender my resignation from the post of Advocate-General, Punjab.”
Patwalia took charge as the Advocate-General in November. He was the first to be offered the post by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in September. It was after senior advocate Atul Nanda resigned following the change of guard in the Congress and Channi replacing Capt Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal
Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation
A meeting of the party’s elected 92 MLAs is likely to be hel...
India, China hold 15th round of military talks to resolve eastern Ladakh row
The 15th round of Corps-Commander-level talks was scheduled ...
Battle for India will be decided in 2024, 'saheb' knows this: Prashant Kishor as BJP sweeps 4 states
Kishor's comment came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Mo...
Senior advocate DS Patwalia resigns from Punjab's Advocate-General post
Patwalia took charge as the Advocate-General in November