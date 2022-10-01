 Session cost Rs 80L/day, don't stall it: Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan : The Tribune India

Session cost Rs 80L/day, don't stall it: Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Noisy scenes for 2nd day as Congress MLAs demand Sarari’s dismissal

Session cost Rs 80L/day, don't stall it: Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, September 30

Taking strong exception to Congress MLAs stalling the Punjab Assembly proceedings for the second straight day over their demand for Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari’s dismissal, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan today warned the Opposition leaders to be ready to face the consequences.

The Assembly witnessed noisy scenes as the Congress MLAs again sought the dismissal and arrest of Sarari over an audio clip in which he was purportedly discussing ways to “trap” some contractors to “extort” money from them.

Maintaining that an expenditure of about Rs 80 lakh was incurred on a day’s session, Sandhwan pulled the Congress legislators for wasting “precious time and public money” as they entered the well of the House and raised slogans against the AAP government. “About three crore Punjab people are watching the live proceedings…. The Congress MLAs have betrayed their mandate by wasting another day of the session. They must come prepared on Monday to face the music,” he said.

As soon as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in the House, Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, rose from their seats and demanded a statement from him on the alleged clip.

Slamming the Congress leaders for “wasting” the time of the House through frequent disruptions, Mann said the session could have been used for discussing public issues. He also took a jibe at the BJP, asking the Congress leaders to join the saffron party in holding parallel sessions outside the Vidhan Sabha.

The Chief Minister said there was no difference between the BJP and the Congress as a “nakli” (fake) Congress (hinting at former CM Capt Amarinder Singh who recently joined the BJP) had already emerged as the “B-team of the saffron party”.

“The previous Congress Chief Minister ruled the state at the BJP’s behest and now the entire Congress is acting on directions of the saffron party,” he said.

Responding to the charges, Bajwa, in a press release, alleged that the session was a ploy by the Aam Aadmi Party to “cover up their constitutional fraud by proposing a general session and then holding a special session to pursue their agenda of moving a trust vote.”

He alleged that important issues proposed by the Opposition to the Speaker for being raised in the House had been overlooked.

#Fauja Singh Sarari #kultar singh sandhwan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

3
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

4
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

5
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

6
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

7
J & K

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

9
Nation

No fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

10
Diaspora

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Film crew shooting at Pakistan gurdwara with shoes on sparks outrage amongst Sikh community

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

Video goes viral on social media

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night