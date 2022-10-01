Session cost Rs 80L/day, don't stall it: Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Vishav Bharti
Chandigarh, September 30
Taking strong exception to Congress MLAs stalling the Punjab Assembly proceedings for the second straight day over their demand for Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari’s dismissal, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan today warned the Opposition leaders to be ready to face the consequences.
The Assembly witnessed noisy scenes as the Congress MLAs again sought the dismissal and arrest of Sarari over an audio clip in which he was purportedly discussing ways to “trap” some contractors to “extort” money from them.
Maintaining that an expenditure of about Rs 80 lakh was incurred on a day’s session, Sandhwan pulled the Congress legislators for wasting “precious time and public money” as they entered the well of the House and raised slogans against the AAP government. “About three crore Punjab people are watching the live proceedings…. The Congress MLAs have betrayed their mandate by wasting another day of the session. They must come prepared on Monday to face the music,” he said.
As soon as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann arrived in the House, Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, rose from their seats and demanded a statement from him on the alleged clip.
Slamming the Congress leaders for “wasting” the time of the House through frequent disruptions, Mann said the session could have been used for discussing public issues. He also took a jibe at the BJP, asking the Congress leaders to join the saffron party in holding parallel sessions outside the Vidhan Sabha.
The Chief Minister said there was no difference between the BJP and the Congress as a “nakli” (fake) Congress (hinting at former CM Capt Amarinder Singh who recently joined the BJP) had already emerged as the “B-team of the saffron party”.
“The previous Congress Chief Minister ruled the state at the BJP’s behest and now the entire Congress is acting on directions of the saffron party,” he said.
Responding to the charges, Bajwa, in a press release, alleged that the session was a ploy by the Aam Aadmi Party to “cover up their constitutional fraud by proposing a general session and then holding a special session to pursue their agenda of moving a trust vote.”
He alleged that important issues proposed by the Opposition to the Speaker for being raised in the House had been overlooked.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...