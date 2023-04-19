SGPC holds 'gurmat samagam' in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised ‘gurmat samagam’ in Hari Nagar, Delhi, dedicated to the 300th birth centenary of Sikh general Jassa Singh Ramgarhia.

Gurbani kirtan was performed by raagi jathas while group of dhadi (balladeer) shared the history of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia.

Head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh said the Sikh generals had fiercely opposed oppression. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said anti-Sikh forces had been conspiring to break the Sikh institution. He said boards were formed in place of committees at Takhts outside Punjab and the Sikh body had been weakened by forming a separate gurdwara panel for Haryana.

The SGPC had also set up book stalls, besides painting exhibitions related to the Sikh history and heritage.