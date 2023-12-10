SGPC to approach Bangladesh envoy over restoration, ‘maryada’ of gurdwaras

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 9

A day after Bangladesh High Commissioner Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman announced that he would speak to his government to allow annual Sikh jathas to historic gurdwaras in Bangladesh, the SGPC has shown keenness to send jathas to the neighbouring nation.

Here to attend the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), Rahman said there are several historic gurdwaras in Bangladesh.

Among the Sikh shrines, Dhaka-based Gurdwara Nanakshahi is the most famous. Situated inside Dhaka University, it is believed that Guru Nanak Dev had visited the place during one of his ‘udasis’ and later, the Sikh sangat raised Gurdwara Nanakshahi at the place.

The visiting envoy said he would speak to his government over allowing members of the Sikh community to pay obeisance at historic gurdwaras in his country.

Rajinder Singh Mehta, general secretary of the SGPC, said at present, they did not have the exact number of gurdwaras in Bangladesh but they were certain that five prominent gurdwaras — two each in Dhaka and Chittagong and one in Mymensingh – were there.

He said the SGPC would soon contact the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to permit SGPC to post its staff for maintenance of ‘maryada’ (Sikh code of conduct) in gurdwaras in Bangladesh and restore those which are in a dilapidated condition, besides sending jathas annually for celebrating Gurpurbs in Bangladesh.

#Bangladesh #SGPC #Sikhs