SGPC to decide on Rajoana mercy plea today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

Panthic organisations held a meeting at the SGPC office here on Saturday to decide whether to withdraw its mercy petition in the case of former CM Beant Singh assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana from the President’s office. The move comes three days before the expiry of the ultimatum given by Rajoana to the SGPC to withdraw its petition.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC president, said they had taken note of opinions of representatives of panthic organisations which would now be presented during a meeting of the executive to be held at the SGPC office here tomorrow. He added that further action would be taken as per the decision of the executive. Sources in the SGPC said most of the representatives were not in favour of the withdrawal of the mercy petition. The SGPC had filed the mercy petition in 2012.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Head of Damdami Taksal Harnam Singh Khalsa, Paramveer Singh, a representative of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, Paramjit Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh GK, among others, were also present.

#Balwant Singh Rajoana #SGPC #Sikhs