Shah's Ferozepur visit cancelled for 2nd time

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 23

For the second time, the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the PGI satellite centre on September 26, has been cancelled without assigning any reason.

Confirming the development, state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said due to certain exigencies, Shah would not come to the border district. He said his visit would be rescheduled in near future.

Parminder Singh Brar, general secretary, state BJP, said the visit was cancelled due to a report regarding likely rain and inclement weather conditions in the region.

Earlier, Shah was to come here on July 23 to lay the foundation stone of the much-awaited PGI satellite centre. Even a letter regarding his visit was issued to the PGI director and all preparations were made. However, the visit was cancelled at the last moment.

Rohit Arora, a member of Ferozepur PGI Sangharsh Samiti, said residents were happy that finally the PGI satellite centre would be inaugurated, but due to the cancellation of Shah’s visit their hopes had been dashed.

“Whatever might be the reason for the cancellation of the visit, it has not gone down well with locals,” he said.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Ferozepur #PGI Chandigarh #Sunil Jakhar