Shelling on in Ukraine, students families make frantic calls to MEA

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, February 25
Families of students, who are stuck in Ukraine, are anxiously waiting for any quick response from the central government to evacuate their children. Many have been calling repeatedly at the New Delhi office of the Ministry of External Affairs, while others are constantly online to get any positive news.
Must act quickly
My son is pursuing MBBS from Ukraine. He has told me shelling is going on and students are in a bunker. The Centre must act quickly as no one is safe in warzone. — Dr Dheeraj Sharma, Barnala Resident
“My son Kunwar Sharma is pursuing MBBS from there and he told me today that shelling was going on and they were in a bunker near a metro. He was scheduled to come to India on Sunday. Though the Barnala administration and state authorities have taken details of my son, we have not seen any positive development to bring back my son and other students,” said Dr Dheeraj Sharma from Tapa town of Barnala district.
Initially they were hopeful of quick evacuation, but with the passage of time, they said their hopes were diminishing and they could only pray for their children. “The Union Government must act quickly as during war anything can happen,” said Dr Sharma.
Similarly in Malerkotla, a teacher Abdul Hamid from Malerkotla has been trying to approach senior authorities to help his son Mohd Jahangir, who is also stuck in Ukraine. His son had gone there in last November to study language. “My son said that since last night, they had changed their location thrice, but shelling is going on everywhere. They are still trying to find some safer place by walking as fare of taxis has increased manifold. The Government must act fast to bring them back quickly,” said Hamid.
