Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president and senior Akali leader Bibi Jagir Kaur has been suspended from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Senior SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka informed about the development at a press conference.

The decision regarding Bibi's suspension was taken by the party's disciplinary committee.

Few days ago, SAD leaders Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Surjit Singh Rakhra had called on the former SGPC chief to persuade her to “go by the party line” and wait for party’s decision about candidature for the SGPC president’s post. But Bibi made it clear that she would contest the election and said that she had already conveyed her decision to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Bibi has been asked by the party to submit a reply against her alleged anti-party activities within 48 hours.