Chandigarh, November 2
Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president and senior Akali leader Bibi Jagir Kaur has been suspended from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).
Senior SAD leader Sikander Singh Maluka informed about the development at a press conference.
The decision regarding Bibi's suspension was taken by the party's disciplinary committee.
Few days ago, SAD leaders Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Surjit Singh Rakhra had called on the former SGPC chief to persuade her to “go by the party line” and wait for party’s decision about candidature for the SGPC president’s post. But Bibi made it clear that she would contest the election and said that she had already conveyed her decision to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Bibi has been asked by the party to submit a reply against her alleged anti-party activities within 48 hours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, K L Rahul take India to 184/6 against Bangladesh
Under-fire Rahul returns to form with a 32-ball 50, Kohli hi...
Don't take PM Modi's praise for CM Ashok Gehlot lightly: Sachin Pilot
Pilot breaks silence over Rajasthan political crisis; sugges...
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party
Decision taken by party's disciplinary committee
Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister says Central Government trying to ‘pol...