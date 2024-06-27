Jalandhar: Shiromani Akali Dal withdraws support to its bypoll candidate Surjit Kaur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 26

A day after facing revolt, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today announced the withdrawal of support to its candidate Surjit Kaur for the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll.

The situation has become embarrassing for the party as Surjit Kaur's poll symbol remains "scale" officially, but the SAD will be supporting a candidate from another party. The announcement was formally made by SAD district chief Kulwant Singh Manan.

The party is learnt to have withdrawn support to Surjit Kaur as her name was finalised by a panel having former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur and party ex-MLA Gurpartap Wadala as its members, both of whom yesterday gave a call for Sukhbir Badal to step down from the SAD chief's post.

High drama prevailed at the office of the Jalandhar West Returning Officer around 2.45 pm as Manan had reportedly gone there to withdraw "scale" symbol given to the candidate. Today was the last date for withdrawal of candidature (till 3 pm).

Surjit Kaur also reached there and refused to withdraw her candidature. RO Alka Kalia said, "Surjit Kaur remains SAD candidate officially as papers could not be withdrawn today."

SAD leader from Jalandhar West Sukhminder S Rajpal said, "A fake document that was being presented to the RO to withdraw Surjit Kaur's papers. We will expose the misdeed of SAD's local leadership tomorrow."

Gurpartap Wadala and Jagir Kaur have said, "The party could have easily removed us from the panel instead of damaging the prospects of Surjit Kaur."

