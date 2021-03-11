Videos: Sidhu Moosewala wins Punjab, some 90 days later

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 8

A large number of people on Wednesday assembled in Punjab's Mansa to attend 'bhog' ceremony of Punabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Sidhu moose wala live in our hearts ♥️ his songs reminds the truth everyday . Sidhu mom charan kaur says : #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/6eXTpJIiCH — Hary Bhathal (@harybhathal) June 8, 2022

Thousands of people from the region attended the 'antim ardas' of the slain singer.

Moosewala, faced defeat from the Mansa Assembly seat earlier this year, the results of which was on March 11. He contested from Congress and Moosewala was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes. He had joined the party last year.

#sidhumoosewala father Balkaur Singh says that Sidhu used to go by a bicycle to his school, he was so hardworking. Indeed, My son never annoyed me for money , he sell the songs for his Pocket money.#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/bBArj3mxd6 — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) June 8, 2022

Many people were carrying posters mentioning 'black day on May 29' and 'Moosewala amar rahe' and demanded 'Justice for Moosewala'. Some were carrying flags with pictures of the singer.

Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma

Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Three friends from Ganganagar in Rajasthan reached Mansa at 4am on Wednesday to pay respects to Moosewala. “We were shocked when we came to know about the death of Moosewala,” said one of them.

They were sporting T-shirts with pictures of Moosewala printed on them and the message 'Legends never die'.

Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma

A group of youth, who were carrying posters of Moosewala, came from Fatehabad and Sirsa districts of Haryana to attend the ceremony and they demanded that those behind the heinous crime be brought to justice at the earliest.

Three friends from Haryana's Panipat said they loved Moosewala's songs and came here to attend the 'bhog' ceremony.

Tribune photo: Pawan sharma

Several children who came with their families could be seen dressed like the singer.

A family from Ludhiana distributed badges carrying pictures of Moosewala.

After Moosewala's killing, the state police had termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was said to be behind the murder.

Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.

This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year. With PTI inputs