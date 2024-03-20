Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, 58, likely accessed IVF services abroad, say government sources

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, March 20
Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur, 58, who delivered a boy through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) on March 17 likely accessed the assisted reproductive technology services abroad and not in India.
Government sources have told The Tribune that Kaur and her husband Balkar Singh had learnt to have used the IVF facility abroad as a woman accessing ART facilities in India is mandated to be aged 21 to 50 years by law.
The Union Ministry of Health has, meanwhile, sent a letter to the Punjab Principal Secretary (Health) to check the manner in which Charan Kaur delivered the baby and whether it was in consonance with Section 21-G of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Act, 2021, which says a woman using ART should not be less than 21 and more than 50.
Charan Kaur is 58 years old.
The Central Government has asked the state appropriate authority to revert on compliance with the Indian law.
It's in this context that sources said Charan Kaur may not have violated the domestic law and may have opted for ART services abroad since she is overage as per the Indian legal system governing IVF.
