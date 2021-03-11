Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: Police raid Homeland housing in Mohali, round up 5 persons

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

Punjab police on Monday conducted raids at Homeland Housing in Mohali and rounded up five persons in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing.

Further details are awaited.

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.