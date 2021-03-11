Sidhu Moosewala's parents may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday

Tribune News Service

Mansa, June 3

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents may meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow at Chandigarh.

BJP’s Punjab leaders claimed that few days back when Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had gone to the residence of Sidhu Moosewala to express condolences to his parents, they had requested for a meeting with Amit Shah to press their demand for a probe by a central agency into the murder of their son.

Further, BJP leaders claimed that Gajendra Shekhawat had told the parents that union home minister is coming to Chandigarh on June 4 and a meeting can be arranged with him.

BJP leaders said an invite has been extended to the parents of Sidhu Moosewala.

However, family members of Sidhu Moosewala are tight-lipped over meeting with Amit Shah. On Thursday, Sidhu Moosewala’s father had written a letter to Amit Shah demanding probe by a central agency into the murder of his son.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Panchkula tomorrow to inaugurate the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games.