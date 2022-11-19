Sikh writer and filmmaker Amardeep Singh honoured with Hofstra University's Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize

New York, November 18
A Sikh author, researcher and filmmaker who has focused his work on the history and legacy of Sikhism has been awarded Hofstra University's 2022 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize.
Amardeep Singh, co-managing director and co-founder of Lost Heritage Productions in Singapore, recently completed a 24-episode docu-series retracing the 16th century travels of Guru Nanak.
Titled ‘Allegory: A Tapestry of Guru Nanak's Travels’, the series was filmed at more than 150 multi-faith sites in nine countries, a press release said.
“To receive the Guru Nanak Prize from Hofstra University is a humbling recognition of our belief that the essence of existence is love for togetherness,” Singh said. “His message of unity in diversity was, is and will remain a ray of hope for a united world.”
Singh was honoured at a ceremony in Woodbury, New York, this week. He has authored several books, including ‘Lost Heritage: The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’ and ‘The Quest Continues: Lost Heritage - The Sikh Legacy’.
He has also produced two documentaries – ‘Peering Warrior’ and ‘Peering Soul’ -- based on his travel experiences in Pakistan.
The USD 50,000 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize is bestowed every two years to recognise significant work to increase interfaith understanding.
In a statement from the university, Hofstra president Susan Poser said Singh's work exploring and preserving Sikh heritage and culture, both as an author and independent filmmaker, demonstrates a deep commitment to the values that Guru Nanak embodied.
"He has dedicated his creative journey to the principles of religious understanding," he added.
A committee of faculty and administrators unanimously chose Singh from among 18 nominees, said Daniel Seabold, acting dean of Hofstra College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage
58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...
Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia
Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...
PM inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport, dedicates power project to nation
The airport located at Hollongi will link the border state w...
35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat
The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...