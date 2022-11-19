Sikh writer and filmmaker Amardeep Singh honoured with Hofstra University's Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize

PTI

New York, November 18

A Sikh author, researcher and filmmaker who has focused his work on the history and legacy of Sikhism has been awarded Hofstra University's 2022 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize.

Amardeep Singh, co-managing director and co-founder of Lost Heritage Productions in Singapore, recently completed a 24-episode docu-series retracing the 16th century travels of Guru Nanak.

Titled ‘Allegory: A Tapestry of Guru Nanak's Travels’, the series was filmed at more than 150 multi-faith sites in nine countries, a press release said.

“To receive the Guru Nanak Prize from Hofstra University is a humbling recognition of our belief that the essence of existence is love for togetherness,” Singh said. “His message of unity in diversity was, is and will remain a ray of hope for a united world.”

Singh was honoured at a ceremony in Woodbury, New York, this week. He has authored several books, including ‘Lost Heritage: The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’ and ‘The Quest Continues: Lost Heritage - The Sikh Legacy’.

He has also produced two documentaries – ‘Peering Warrior’ and ‘Peering Soul’ -- based on his travel experiences in Pakistan.

The USD 50,000 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize is bestowed every two years to recognise significant work to increase interfaith understanding.

In a statement from the university, Hofstra president Susan Poser said Singh's work exploring and preserving Sikh heritage and culture, both as an author and independent filmmaker, demonstrates a deep commitment to the values that Guru Nanak embodied.

"He has dedicated his creative journey to the principles of religious understanding," he added.

A committee of faculty and administrators unanimously chose Singh from among 18 nominees, said Daniel Seabold, acting dean of Hofstra College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.