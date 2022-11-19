 Sikh writer and filmmaker Amardeep Singh honoured with Hofstra University's Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize : The Tribune India

Sikh writer and filmmaker Amardeep Singh honoured with Hofstra University's Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize

Singh, co-managing director and co-founder of Lost Heritage Productions in Singapore, recently completed a 24-episode docu-series retracing the 16th century travels of Guru Nanak

Sikh writer and filmmaker Amardeep Singh honoured with Hofstra University's Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize

Amardeep Singh. File photo



PTI

New York, November 18

A Sikh author, researcher and filmmaker who has focused his work on the history and legacy of Sikhism has been awarded Hofstra University's 2022 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize.

Amardeep Singh, co-managing director and co-founder of Lost Heritage Productions in Singapore, recently completed a 24-episode docu-series retracing the 16th century travels of Guru Nanak.

Titled ‘Allegory: A Tapestry of Guru Nanak's Travels’, the series was filmed at more than 150 multi-faith sites in nine countries, a press release said.

“To receive the Guru Nanak Prize from Hofstra University is a humbling recognition of our belief that the essence of existence is love for togetherness,” Singh said. “His message of unity in diversity was, is and will remain a ray of hope for a united world.”     

Singh was honoured at a ceremony in Woodbury, New York, this week. He has authored several books, including ‘Lost Heritage: The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’ and ‘The Quest Continues: Lost Heritage - The Sikh Legacy’.

He has also produced two documentaries – ‘Peering Warrior’ and ‘Peering Soul’ -- based on his travel experiences in Pakistan.

The USD 50,000 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize is bestowed every two years to recognise significant work to increase interfaith understanding.

In a statement from the university, Hofstra president Susan Poser said Singh's work exploring and preserving Sikh heritage and culture, both as an author and independent filmmaker, demonstrates a deep commitment to the values that Guru Nanak embodied.

"He has dedicated his creative journey to the principles of religious understanding," he added.

A committee of faculty and administrators unanimously chose Singh from among 18 nominees, said Daniel Seabold, acting dean of Hofstra College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab: 39-year-old woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmers' unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuses them of holding state govt to ransom

3
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

4
Trending

IAS officer pays the price for sharing his Gujarat election posting on Instagram; EC removes him from duty by calling it a 'publicity stunt'

5
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

6
Trending

Watch: New-born goat resembling an old man with beard, glasses stuns locals in Madhya Pradesh

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

8
Delhi

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

9
Nation

US visa processing expected to reach pre-pandemic levels in FY 2023; Indians to benefit

10
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, Manish Sisodia says on Tihar videos

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...

PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh’s first airport near Itanagar

PM inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport, dedicates power project to nation

The airport located at Hollongi will link the border state w...

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...


Cities

View All

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit Amritsar to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Mohali: Sohana SHO, ASI put on notice for ‘disobedience’

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim’s body parts

LG restricts DDCD vice-chairman from discharging duties

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Pargat Singh's daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra's grandson; top leaders attend event

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

Ludhiana: Loot cases suspect held after chase, firing

Ludhiana: Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

2 of gang involved in ATM card frauds nabbed

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala district administration suspends 274 arm licenses

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations in Patiala

Patiala: Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala