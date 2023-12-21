Abohar: Single-use plastic seized

Abohar: In a joint operation, Pollution Control Board and Municipal Corporation officials seized 16kg of polythene bags, single-use glasses and spoons from several shops in the local market on Wednesday. OC
Paid holidays for voters
Chandigarh: The state government has declared a paid holiday on December 24 for registered voters of Bhamme Kalan village in Sardulgarh to enable them to cast their vote for the village sarpanch byelection. TNS
SAD questions CM
Faridkot: SAD general secretary Parambans Singh Romana asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to explain why his government had chartered a Rs 400 crore luxury plane for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s recent travel to Punjab. TNS
Chickens burnt alive
Abohar: Hundreds of chickens were burnt to death Tuesday night at a newly inaugurated poultry farm in Diwan Khera village near here. A short circuit is said to have caused the incident.
