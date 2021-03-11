Student dies by suicide in Sangrur

Our Correspondent

Sangrur: An engineering student allegedly died by suicide on Sunday. “Mukesh Sharma allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room. He belonged to Bihar. His body has been sent to the hospital,” said Jagmale Singh, SHO, Longowal. TNS

Migrant labourer murdered

Muktsar: Kanta Parsad, a migrant labourer, was allegedly murdered by his neighbourer at Kotli Devan village on Sunday. Suresh Kumar, brother of the deceased, alleged Hari Ram killed his brother. TNS

Car snatched at gunpoint

Abohar: Pragat Singh, a surgeon, was robbed of his car at a gunpoint on Seetogunno Road on Sunday. He said as he resisted, miscreants fired at him and fled away with his car.

Blast at Punjab Police’s Intel Wing HQs in Mohali

Chandigarh: An explosion occurred at the headquarters of the Punjab Police’s Intelligence Wing in Mohali on Monday night, police officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident. TNS