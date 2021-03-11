Sunil Jakhar weighs options, will 'focus' on Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 15

Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sunil Jakhar, who quit the Congress on Saturday, is weighing his options before announcing the course of his future political journey. He is learnt to be keen on focussing on Punjab in the coming months.

BJP may welcome Hindu face As the BJP is trying to establish itself in Punjab, a Hindu face with a clean image could be welcome… Jakhar has two options — the BJP or AAP. A source

Without revealing his future plans or likely political alliance, sources close to the former PCC chief said the way the show-cause notice was served on him allegedly at the behest of Ambika Soni, a senior Congress leader

and aide of party president Sonia Gandhi, Jakhar was peeved at the attempt to disgrace him. “Those who tried to disregard him will get a reply in the coming months,” said sources.

Ahead of resigning from the Congress, Jakhar had announced his decision to withdraw from active politics. But the changed circumstances could bring him back into the political arena.

All eyes are on the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. The performance of the BJP, Congress and new entrant AAP in Himachal politics would have repercussions on the future political equations in the Punjab Congress, which is struggling to keep its flock together after a dismal performance in the recent Assembly elections.

“As the BJP is trying to establish itself in Punjab, especially after its poor show in the polls, a Hindu face with a clean image could be welcome. Credible faces will certainly help like the saffron party ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. Jakhar has two options — BJP or AAP,” said a source. Officially there is no word from the BJP on this so far.

Political analysts point out that with anti-incumbency expected to build up against the AAP in run-up to the 2024 parliamentary elections, many leaders are looking for a political space that can offer an alternative and a platform for credible and honest leaders.