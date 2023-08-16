 Sutlej water floods several villages as BBMB releases water into river, district administration seeks army help : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Sutlej water floods several villages as BBMB releases water into river, district administration seeks army help

Sutlej water floods several villages as BBMB releases water into river, district administration seeks army help

These villages had faced the floods even last month when the region was lashed by torrential rains in the second week of July

Sutlej water floods several villages as BBMB releases water into river, district administration seeks army help

Rescue on at Harsa Bela village.



Tribune News Service

Nangal, August 16

As the water level in Gobind Sagar lake, the reservoir of the Bhakra dam, reached near its optimum capacity of 1,680 feet, the Bhakra Beas Management Board is likely to release more water by evening making the flood situation in area more grim.

In order to cope with the situation, the district administration has requisitioned two units of army and two more units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Four units of NDRF are still deployed in the flood-affected villages since Tuesday when water had entered Bela Dhiani, Bela Ramgarh, Harsa Bela, Palasi, Bhanam, Bhalan, Sainsowal, Gohlani, Passiwal Dasgrain, Jindwairi, Swaarrah, Taraf Majari, Mehndli Kalan, Dolowaal, Ballowal, Hariwal, Amarpur Bela, Shahpur Bela and Chandpur Bela. 

These villages had faced the floods even last month when the region was lashed by torrential rains in the second week of July.

Due to incessant rain in the catchment area of Bhakra dam in Himachal Pradesh the water level in the lake had increased to 1677.91 feet on Tuesday morning when the inflow of water into the reservoir was recorded at 1,03,000 cusecs. Following this, the BBMB authorities released one lakh cusecs of water out of which 77,400 cusecs was released into the Sutlej leading to floods.

With this the water level in the reservoir was reduced a little and on Tuesday morning it was recorded at 1677.7 feet. Meanwhile, the inflow was also reduced to 76,898 cusecs and the BBMB released 83,703 cusecs from turbines out of which 47,400 cusecs was discharged into the Sutlej while the remaining was diverted to the two canals or stored at Nangal dam.

Meanwhile, the district administration started rescue operation and evacuated nearly 250 people till Wednesday morning from the affected villages, including 17 from Harsa Bela and Dulchi Patti who were stuck at the roofs of their houses.

Ropar Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav could be seen going to affected areas and appealing to the people to move to safer places cautioning them that the water level can increase in the night. She said two units of army and two more units of NDRF have been requisitioned.

Local MLA and minister Harjot Singh Bains, who had been camping in area since Tuesday, said water in many villages had started receding after the BBMB reduced the discharge of water into the Sutlej. The situation is under control and further there would be a controlled release of water from the dam which would not create any floods, he added.

#Bhakra Beas Management Board BBMB #Gobind Sagar Lake #Nangal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

DC reviews order, Shimla educational institutes now to remain closed only on Wednesday

2
Haryana

Shatrujeet Kapoor is new Haryana DGP

3
Punjab

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

4
Punjab

Villagers stuck in Punjab's Ropar evacuated as Sutlej floods area after water is released from Bhakra dam

5
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

6
Nation

Supreme Court stays demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in UP’s Mathura for 10 days

7
Diaspora

Unprecedented security at Indian embassy in Washington for Khalistan rally

8
Himachal

60 dead in 3 days, more heavy rain alert for Himachal till August 19; 10 bodies still buried under collapsed Shimla temple

9
Trending

Kareena Kapoor shares 'gorgeous pool-side' picture of Saif Ali Khan that hubby chose for her to post on birthday

10
Himachal

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Don't Miss

View All
Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary
Entertainment

Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood icon Sridevi on 60th birth anniversary

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Top News

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Punjab witnesses flooding for second time in just over a month, CM Bhagwant Mann says government keeping eye on situation

Many areas of Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts subm...

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Rain fury: Bhakra, Pong flood gates to remain open for another 3-4 days to discharge excess water

Officials say controlled discharge of additional water from ...

Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71, 13 still missing; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu

Himachal rains: Death toll climbs to 71; ‘mountain-like challenge’ before state, says CM Sukhu

Three areas in Shimla—Summer Hill, Fagli and Krishna Nagar—a...

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told

Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided within four weeks, HC told

The matter is currently pending before a ‘sentence review bo...

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

Next meeting of the opposition alliance is slated to be held...


Cities

View All

57 iPhones, 490 gm gold seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

57 iPhones, 490 gm gold seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Punjab woman killed in road accident in Canada’s Brampton

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

No point of INDIA alliance if Congress has decided to contest alone in Delhi in Lok Sabha polls: AAP

Haryana: Faridabad Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma gets threat call, 2 arrested

Yamuna water level recedes after crossing danger mark in Delhi

Gurugram: Security guard kills neighbour over stealing his wife's saree

'I miss Manish Sisodia', says Delhi CM Kejriwal as he turns 55

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Patiala: Several cars at Punjabi university vandalised at night, items kept inside stolen

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district