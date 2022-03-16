Swearing-in of Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann: It's AAP affair all the way

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

The grand swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann at Khatkar Kalan is expected to be an AAP affair. At least 10 top leaders of the party from Delhi are expected to attend the ceremony. However, no other state chief minister or leader from the Centre is expected to be present at the function.

None of the former CMs of Punjab is expected to be in attendance either. Even the 25 newly elected MLAs from the Opposition are unlikely to attend the event, though sources say invites have been sent out to all newly-elected MLAs. Sources say the top brass met Mann today and discussed names of possible Cabinet inductees. —

